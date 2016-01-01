See All Ophthalmologists in Lutherville, MD
Super Profile

Dr. Anthony Kameen, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (49)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Anthony Kameen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Lutherville, MD. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Greater Baltimore Medical Center.

Dr. Kameen works at Katzen Eye Group in Lutherville, MD with other offices in Towson, MD. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Katzen Eye Group
    1209 York Rd, Lutherville, MD 21093 (410) 821-9490
    Kameen Eye Associates
    1104 Kenilworth Dr Ste 200, Towson, MD 21204 (410) 339-7200

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Greater Baltimore Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Astigmatism
Blurred Vision
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Astigmatism
Blurred Vision

Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blurred Vision Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Color Blindness Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Exams Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Eye Disease Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyeglasses Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Farsightedness Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Glaucoma - Iridogoniodysgenesia Chevron Icon
Lash Enhancer Chevron Icon
LASIK Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat LASIK
Night Blindness Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retina Diseases Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Testing Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Severe Myopia Chevron Icon
Soft Contact Lenses Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stye
Vision Impairment Chevron Icon
Vision Loss Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 49 ratings
    Patient Ratings (49)
    5 Star
    (47)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Anthony Kameen, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 41 years of experience
    • English
    • 1194807727
    Education & Certifications

    • Greater Baltimore Med Center
    • Chestnut Hill Hospital
    • Georgetown University School Of Medicine
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anthony Kameen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kameen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kameen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kameen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    49 patients have reviewed Dr. Kameen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kameen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kameen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kameen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

