Dr. Anthony Kahr, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Bend, OR. They completed their fellowship with University of Colorado Medical Center



Dr. Kahr works at Summit Health in Bend, OR with other offices in Redmond, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Arthritis and Gout along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.