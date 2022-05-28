Dr. Anthony Julius, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Julius is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Julius, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anthony Julius, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Henrico, VA. They specialize in Neurology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Virginia Medical School|University of Virginia Medical School|University of Virginia School of Medicine|University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Chippenham Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital and Johnston-Willis Hospital.
Dr. Julius works at
Locations
Neurological Associates of Richmond - West End7607 Forest Ave Ste 300, Henrico, VA 23229 Directions (804) 430-5407
Hospital Affiliations
- Chippenham Hospital
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
- Johnston-Willis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Choice Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I cannot say enough about dr J. He gave me my quality of life back. He listens and will do his best to find a solution for your issues. Mine are occipital neuralgia migraines and fibromyalgia.
About Dr. Anthony Julius, MD
- Neurology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1427357102
Education & Certifications
- United States Department of Veterans Affairs Parkinson?s Disease Research, Education and Clinical Centers|United States Department of Veterans Affairs Parkinson?s Disease Research, Education and Clinical Centers|Veterans Affairs Puget Sound Health Ca
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- University of Virginia Medical School|University of Virginia Medical School|University of Virginia School of Medicine|University of Virginia School of Medicine
- Neurology
