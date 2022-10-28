Dr. Anthony Joseph, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Joseph is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Joseph, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anthony Joseph, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Pocatello, ID. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from St Louis Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Portneuf Medical Center.
Dr. Joseph works at
Locations
-
1
Primary Care Specialists, PA110 Vista Dr, Pocatello, ID 83201 Directions (208) 234-2300
-
2
OrthoIdaho2240 E Center St, Pocatello, ID 83201 Directions (208) 233-2100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
-
3
Pocatello Orthopedc/Sprts Medcn333 N 18th Ave Ste D1, Pocatello, ID 83201 Directions (208) 233-2100
Hospital Affiliations
- Portneuf Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent diagnostic and treating physician who listens to patients and involves them in decisions of both testing and treatment. Highly recommend for musculoskeletal conditions. Excellent, friendly and competent staff.
About Dr. Anthony Joseph, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1922092741
Education & Certifications
- St Louis Univ Sch Of Med
- NORTHERN ARIZONA UNIVERSITY
- Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Joseph has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Joseph accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Joseph has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Joseph works at
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Joseph. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Joseph.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Joseph, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Joseph appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.