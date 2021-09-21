Overview

Dr. Anthony Izzo, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Worcester, MA. They specialize in Neurology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Vincent Hospital.



Dr. Izzo works at Saint Vincent Hospital in Worcester, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Sleep Apnea and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.