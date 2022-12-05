See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Spring Hill, FL
Dr. Anthony Isenalumhe, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Anthony Isenalumhe, MD

Pain Medicine
5 (94)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Anthony Isenalumhe, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Spring Hill, FL. They completed their fellowship with Standford Univ School of Med

Dr. Isenalumhe works at Elite Pain Specialists in Spring Hill, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Spondylitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Elite Pain Specialists
    13141 Spring Hill Dr, Spring Hill, FL 34609 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (352) 632-6173
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital
  • HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Fibromyalgia
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Spondylitis
Fibromyalgia
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Spondylitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Bursa Injection Chevron Icon
Cancer Treatment-Related Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Epidural Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Cervical Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Cervical Injection Chevron Icon
Cervical Medial Branch Block Chevron Icon
Cervical Medial Branch Neurotomy Chevron Icon
Cervicogenic Headache Chevron Icon
Chronic Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccyx Injuries Chevron Icon
Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Epidural Block Chevron Icon
Facial Pain Chevron Icon
Ganglion Impar Block Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hip Pain
Intercostal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Intrathecal Drug Delivery System Insertion Chevron Icon
Ischial Bursa Injection Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Pain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Leg Pain
Lower Back Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Epidural Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Lumbar Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Lumbar Medial Branch Block Chevron Icon
Lumbar Medial Branch Radiofrequency Neurotomy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Puncture Chevron Icon
Lumbar Selective Nerve Root Block Chevron Icon
Lumbar Transforaminal Injection Chevron Icon
Medical Branch Block Chevron Icon
Muscle Spasm Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pain Disorder Chevron Icon
Pain Killer Addiction Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Stimulation Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Back Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sacroiliac Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sciatica as Seen in Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Pump Implant Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Stellate Ganglion Block Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Tendon and Bursa Injection Chevron Icon
Tendonitis Chevron Icon
Third Occipital Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Thoracic Epidural Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Thoracic Facet Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Varicella Zoster Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 94 ratings
    Patient Ratings (94)
    5 Star
    (87)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Isenalumhe?

    Dec 05, 2022
    I always go to Dr Isenalumhe for any pains, sciatic problems, neck issues. He knows exactly what tests to order, if needed, and you leave there with a plan you and he agree on. I always get relief! Thank God for Dr Isenalumhe!
    — Dec 05, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Anthony Isenalumhe, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Anthony Isenalumhe, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Isenalumhe to family and friends

    Dr. Isenalumhe's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Isenalumhe

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Anthony Isenalumhe, MD.

    About Dr. Anthony Isenalumhe, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1063658995
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Standford Univ School of Med
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • NEW YORK UNIVERSITY
    Residency
    Internship
    • New York U/Bellevue Hosp
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anthony Isenalumhe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Isenalumhe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Isenalumhe has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Isenalumhe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Isenalumhe works at Elite Pain Specialists in Spring Hill, FL. View the full address on Dr. Isenalumhe’s profile.

    Dr. Isenalumhe has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Spondylitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Isenalumhe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    94 patients have reviewed Dr. Isenalumhe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Isenalumhe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Isenalumhe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Isenalumhe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Anthony Isenalumhe, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.