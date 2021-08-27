Overview

Dr. Anthony Ippolito, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Portsmouth, NH. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from New England College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Frisbie Memorial Hospital, Huggins Hospital and Portsmouth Regional Hospital.



Dr. Ippolito works at Access Sports Medicine and Orthopaedics in Portsmouth, NH with other offices in Rochester, NH. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) and Rheumatoid Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.