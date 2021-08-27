Dr. Anthony Ippolito, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ippolito is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Ippolito, DO
Overview
Dr. Anthony Ippolito, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Portsmouth, NH. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from New England College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Frisbie Memorial Hospital, Huggins Hospital and Portsmouth Regional Hospital.
Locations
Access Sports Medicine and Orthopaedics155 Borthwick Ave # 102, Portsmouth, NH 03801 Directions (603) 775-7575Tuesday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Access Sports Medicine and Orthopaedics120 Washington St Unit 101, Rochester, NH 03839 Directions (603) 775-7575Monday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Frisbie Memorial Hospital
- Huggins Hospital
- Portsmouth Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I would definitely recommend Dr. Ippolito. He listens and addresses my concerns and questions. I do not feel rushed and his staff is also very professional and thorough.
About Dr. Anthony Ippolito, DO
- Rheumatology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1801012372
Education & Certifications
- New England College Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ippolito has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ippolito accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ippolito has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ippolito has seen patients for Arthritis, Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) and Rheumatoid Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ippolito on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ippolito speaks Spanish.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Ippolito. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ippolito.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ippolito, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ippolito appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.