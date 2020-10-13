Dr. Anthony Infantolino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Infantolino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Infantolino, MD
Overview
Dr. Anthony Infantolino, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Infantolino works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Jefferson GI Associates2211 Chapel Ave W Ste 401, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002 Directions
-
2
Thomas Jefferson University Physicians132 S 10th St Ste 480, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Infantolino?
Dr Infantolino and the entire Jefferson staff are excellent. I have been a patient of Dr Infantolino for over 20 years. Due to results of test results I have had many colonoscopies. The last one was especially tricky since the type of polyp is difficult to find. Thanks to Dr Infantolino’s diligence and expertise it was caught before a malignancy could develop. Doctor Infantolino always takes time either during office visits or after surgery to explain the details and answer any questions. I am grateful for his extraordinary expertise and graciousness.
About Dr. Anthony Infantolino, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1164481032
Education & Certifications
- University Of Kentucky Medical Center
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Infantolino has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Infantolino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Infantolino works at
Dr. Infantolino has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Infantolino on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Infantolino speaks Greek.
247 patients have reviewed Dr. Infantolino. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Infantolino.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Infantolino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Infantolino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.