Overview

Dr. Anthony Infantolino, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Medicine And Dentistry of New Jersey and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Infantolino works at Jefferson GI Associates in Cherry Hill, NJ with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

