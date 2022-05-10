See All Oral Surgeons & Maxillofacial Surgeons in Marrero, LA
Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
4.5 (104)
Accepting new patients
49 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Anthony Indovina, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Marrero, LA. They specialize in Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from L S U School Of Dentistry and is affiliated with University Medical Center New Orleans and West Jefferson Medical Center.

Dr. Indovina works at Thomas A Taylor DDS in Marrero, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Thomas A Taylor DDS
    5132 Lapalco Blvd Ste 2, Marrero, LA 70072 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 224-6322

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • University Medical Center New Orleans
  • West Jefferson Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Bone Grafting Chevron Icon
Broken Tooth Chevron Icon
Dental Disorders Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Facial Trauma Chevron Icon
General Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Impacted Teeth Chevron Icon
IV Sedation Chevron Icon
Jaw Cyst Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Jaw Cyst
Jaw Irregularities Chevron Icon
Jaw Tumor Chevron Icon
Loose Teeth Chevron Icon
Oral Surgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Simple Tooth Extractions Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Tooth Damage Chevron Icon
Tooth Loss Chevron Icon
    • Always Care Benefits
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Ameritas
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CompBenefits Corp.
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Delta Dental
    • Dental Network of America
    • DenteMax
    • Dominion Insurance
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Guardian
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Total Dental Administrators PPO
    • United Concordia
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 104 ratings
    Patient Ratings (104)
    5 Star
    (91)
    4 Star
    (7)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    May 10, 2022
    He is professional but pleasant to be around and he definitely knows Dentistry and Maxillary Dental!!! I’ve been to him for a full mouth of teeth to be extracted and he is absolutely the best! I will and would recommend him to anyone and everyone!!!
    B. O’Quinn — May 10, 2022
    About Dr. Anthony Indovina, DDS

    • Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
    • 49 years of experience
    • English
    • 1184787921
    Education & Certifications

    • Charity Hospital
    • L S U School Of Dentistry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anthony Indovina, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Indovina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Indovina has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Indovina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Indovina works at Thomas A Taylor DDS in Marrero, LA. View the full address on Dr. Indovina’s profile.

    104 patients have reviewed Dr. Indovina. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Indovina.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Indovina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Indovina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

