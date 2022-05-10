Dr. Anthony Indovina, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Indovina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Indovina, DDS
Dr. Anthony Indovina, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Marrero, LA. They specialize in Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from L S U School Of Dentistry and is affiliated with University Medical Center New Orleans and West Jefferson Medical Center.
Thomas A Taylor DDS5132 Lapalco Blvd Ste 2, Marrero, LA 70072 Directions (504) 224-6322
Hospital Affiliations
- University Medical Center New Orleans
- West Jefferson Medical Center
He is professional but pleasant to be around and he definitely knows Dentistry and Maxillary Dental!!! I’ve been to him for a full mouth of teeth to be extracted and he is absolutely the best! I will and would recommend him to anyone and everyone!!!
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- 49 years of experience
- English
- Charity Hospital
- L S U School Of Dentistry
