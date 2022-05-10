Overview

Dr. Anthony Indovina, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Marrero, LA. They specialize in Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from L S U School Of Dentistry and is affiliated with University Medical Center New Orleans and West Jefferson Medical Center.



Dr. Indovina works at Thomas A Taylor DDS in Marrero, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.