Dr. Anthony Imudia, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anthony Imudia, MD is a Fertility Specialist in Wesley Chapel, FL. They specialize in Fertility Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology. They graduated from Universidad Latina de Panama.
Locations
Shady Grove Fertility - Wesley Chapel2590 Healing Way Ste 160, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543 Directions (813) 616-1442Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Florida, Inc. d/b/a Florida Blue
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Words cannot express our gratitude to Dr. Imudia. After over 3 years of dealing with infertility, his guidance brought us our first baby. While he remained objective with his assessment of our chances of success, he helped us remain optimistic. He has a wonderful bedside manner, consistently taking time to thoroughly explain his thought process and explore options for each step of treatment with us. We never felt rushed in our appointments, and he always made us feel we were all on the same team working toward a common goal. Considering all the uncertainties in IVF treatment, Dr. Imudia was amazing in taking an evidence-based approach while remaining innovative in tackling challenges that were unique to our journey. He tailored our treatment course to our individual concerns and helped us make well-informed decisions along the way. The result was our dream finally coming true with our beautiful daughter. We would highly recommend him to anyone seeking treatment for infertility.
About Dr. Anthony Imudia, MD
- Fertility Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1386851350
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Medical School
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- Universidad Latina de Panama
- Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology and Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Imudia accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Imudia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Imudia speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Imudia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Imudia.
