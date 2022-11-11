See All Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinologists in Wesley Chapel, FL
Dr. Anthony Imudia, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Anthony Imudia, MD

Fertility Medicine
4.5 (9)
Call for new patient details
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Anthony Imudia, MD is a Fertility Specialist in Wesley Chapel, FL. They specialize in Fertility Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology. They graduated from Universidad Latina de Panama.

Dr. Imudia works at Shady Grove Fertility- Florida in Wesley Chapel, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Shady Grove Fertility - Wesley Chapel
    2590 Healing Way Ste 160, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 616-1442
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Ectopic Pregnancy
Endometriosis
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Ectopic Pregnancy
Endometriosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fertility Preservation Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Florida, Inc. d/b/a Florida Blue
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Imudia?

    Nov 11, 2022
    Words cannot express our gratitude to Dr. Imudia. After over 3 years of dealing with infertility, his guidance brought us our first baby. While he remained objective with his assessment of our chances of success, he helped us remain optimistic. He has a wonderful bedside manner, consistently taking time to thoroughly explain his thought process and explore options for each step of treatment with us. We never felt rushed in our appointments, and he always made us feel we were all on the same team working toward a common goal. Considering all the uncertainties in IVF treatment, Dr. Imudia was amazing in taking an evidence-based approach while remaining innovative in tackling challenges that were unique to our journey. He tailored our treatment course to our individual concerns and helped us make well-informed decisions along the way. The result was our dream finally coming true with our beautiful daughter. We would highly recommend him to anyone seeking treatment for infertility.
    — Nov 11, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Anthony Imudia, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Anthony Imudia, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Imudia to family and friends

    Dr. Imudia's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Imudia

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Anthony Imudia, MD.

    About Dr. Anthony Imudia, MD

    Specialties
    • Fertility Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1386851350
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Harvard Medical School
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Wayne State University School Of Medicine
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Latina de Panama
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology and Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Imudia has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Imudia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Imudia works at Shady Grove Fertility- Florida in Wesley Chapel, FL. View the full address on Dr. Imudia’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Imudia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Imudia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Imudia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Imudia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Anthony Imudia, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.