See All Plastic Surgeons in Royal Oak, MI
Dr. Anthony Iacco, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. Anthony Iacco, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Anthony Iacco, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Royal Oak, MI. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Sch Of Med, Detroit Mi and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.

Dr. Iacco works at Michigan Hernia Surgery in Royal Oak, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Anna Bakeman, MD
Dr. Anna Bakeman, MD
0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Dane Genther, MD
Dr. Dane Genther, MD
6 (2)
View Profile
Dr. Patrick Byrne, MD
Dr. Patrick Byrne, MD
6 (28)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic.

Locations

  1. 1
    Michigan Hernia Surgery
    3535 W 13 Mile Rd Ste 204, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 551-9090

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Abdominal Hernia
Appendicitis
Bedsores
Abdominal Hernia
Appendicitis
Bedsores

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Iacco?

    Jul 14, 2021
    I couldn't be happier with the procedure he did. Top notch in my opinion and im truly grateful.
    Jeremy l Brooks — Jul 14, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Anthony Iacco, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Anthony Iacco, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Iacco to family and friends

    Dr. Iacco's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Iacco

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Anthony Iacco, MD.

    About Dr. Anthony Iacco, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1669636718
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Maryland Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Beaumont Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Wayne State Univ Sch Of Med, Detroit Mi
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Critical Care Surgery and General Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anthony Iacco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Iacco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Iacco has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Iacco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Iacco works at Michigan Hernia Surgery in Royal Oak, MI. View the full address on Dr. Iacco’s profile.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Iacco. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iacco.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Iacco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Iacco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Anthony Iacco, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.