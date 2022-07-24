Dr. Anthony Hood, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hood is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Hood, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Anthony Hood, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Plantation, FL. They completed their residency with Dallas Co Hp Parkland Mem
Westside OB/GYN Group220 SW 84th Ave Ste 105, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (954) 473-2011Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 12:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 3:00pmFriday7:00am - 12:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Skin & Cancer Associates201 NW 82nd Ave Ste 103, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (954) 473-2011
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Anthony Hood is a caring, thorough, courteous and professional individual. I have been his patient for many years now, and I was always treated with care and respect.
- Gynecology
- English
- 1598727950
- Dallas Co Hp Parkland Mem
Dr. Hood has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hood accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hood has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hood has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hood on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Hood. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hood.
