Dr. Anthony Quan Hong, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anthony Quan Hong, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center.
Dr. Quan Hong works at
Locations
Neurology Associates389 Mulberry St Ste 200, Macon, GA 31201 Directions (478) 743-9123
Hospital Affiliations
- Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Great personality,very concerned Dr.
About Dr. Anthony Quan Hong, MD
- Neurology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Cantonese
- 1083679948
Education & Certifications
- TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Quan Hong has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Quan Hong accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Quan Hong has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Quan Hong works at
Dr. Quan Hong has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Peripheral Nerve Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Quan Hong on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Quan Hong speaks Cantonese.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Quan Hong. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Quan Hong.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Quan Hong, there are benefits to both methods.