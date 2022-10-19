See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Bend, OR
Dr. Anthony Hinz, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (22)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Anthony Hinz, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bend, OR. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Charles Bend.

Dr. Hinz works at The Center Orthopedic & Neurosurgical Care & Research in Bend, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Center for Orthopedic and Neurosurgical Care and Research
    2200 NE Neff Rd Ste 200, Bend, OR 97701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (541) 382-3344
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Charles Bend

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Foot Fracture
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Foot Fracture

Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Fat Embolism Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sternum Fracture Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • PacificSource
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Oct 19, 2022
    Our daughter had a very significant accident while we were on a weekend trip to Sunriver. The accident caused a severe break in her lower right leg, which landed her in the St. Charles hospital for a week. We were fortunate enough to have Dr. Hinz as her surgeon and we cannot thank him enough. The repair surgery turned out to be much longer and detailed than we expected. He showed extreme professionalism and compassionate care, as they had a few difficulties the next day following the surgery. Both Dr. Hinz and his PA spent a significant amount of time with her the next day to help get her stable. Great job Dr. Hinz and thank you for the initial care and follow up phone call several weeks after the surgery just to check in.
    L. Meyer — Oct 19, 2022
    About Dr. Anthony Hinz, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1336146208
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Wash/Harborview
    Residency
    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
    Medical Education
    • University of Washington School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Harvard Medical School
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anthony Hinz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hinz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hinz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hinz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hinz works at The Center Orthopedic & Neurosurgical Care & Research in Bend, OR. View the full address on Dr. Hinz’s profile.

    Dr. Hinz has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hinz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Hinz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hinz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hinz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hinz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

