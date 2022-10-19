Overview

Dr. Anthony Hinz, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bend, OR. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Charles Bend.



Dr. Hinz works at The Center Orthopedic & Neurosurgical Care & Research in Bend, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.