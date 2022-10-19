Dr. Anthony Hinz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hinz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Hinz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anthony Hinz, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bend, OR. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Washington School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Charles Bend.
Dr. Hinz works at
Locations
The Center for Orthopedic and Neurosurgical Care and Research2200 NE Neff Rd Ste 200, Bend, OR 97701 Directions (541) 382-3344Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Charles Bend
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Humana
- Medicaid
- PacificSource
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hinz?
Our daughter had a very significant accident while we were on a weekend trip to Sunriver. The accident caused a severe break in her lower right leg, which landed her in the St. Charles hospital for a week. We were fortunate enough to have Dr. Hinz as her surgeon and we cannot thank him enough. The repair surgery turned out to be much longer and detailed than we expected. He showed extreme professionalism and compassionate care, as they had a few difficulties the next day following the surgery. Both Dr. Hinz and his PA spent a significant amount of time with her the next day to help get her stable. Great job Dr. Hinz and thank you for the initial care and follow up phone call several weeks after the surgery just to check in.
About Dr. Anthony Hinz, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1336146208
Education & Certifications
- University Wash/Harborview
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical School
- University of Washington School of Medicine
- Harvard Medical School
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hinz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hinz accepts Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hinz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hinz works at
Dr. Hinz has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot, Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hinz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Hinz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hinz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hinz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hinz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.