Overview

Dr. Anthony Heaney, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from THE QUEEN'S UNIVERSITY OF BELFAST / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Bakersfield Memorial Hospital and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.



Dr. Heaney works at Gonda Diabetes Center in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Santa Monica, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Female Infertility along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.