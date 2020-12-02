Overview

Dr. Anthony Haulk, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Medford, OR. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center, Asante Three Rivers Medical Center and Sky Lakes Medical Center.



Dr. Haulk works at Gastroenterology Consultants in Medford, OR with other offices in Vancouver, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia, Diarrhea and Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.