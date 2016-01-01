Overview

Dr. Anthony Harris, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Aiken, SC. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Aiken Regional Medical Centers.



Dr. Harris works at ANTHONY E HARRIS MD in Aiken, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Outer Ear Infection and Malignant Otitis Externa along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.