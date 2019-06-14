Dr. Anthony Hanson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hanson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Hanson, MD
Overview
Dr. Anthony Hanson, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Humble, TX. They completed their residency with Mt Sinai School Of Med|Sisters Charity Hlthcare Sys
Dr. Hanson works at
Locations
North Houston Nephrology19502 McKay Dr Ste 200, Humble, TX 77338 Directions (281) 317-4349
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very nice Dr. that is also very professional.
About Dr. Anthony Hanson, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1447257993
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai School Of Med|Sisters Charity Hlthcare Sys
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hanson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hanson accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hanson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hanson has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hyperkalemia and Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hanson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Hanson. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hanson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hanson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hanson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.