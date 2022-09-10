Overview

Dr. Anthony Hadden, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Bend, OR. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Loma Linda Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Blue Mountain Hospital, Lake District Hospital, Sky Lakes Medical Center, St. Charles Bend and St. Charles Prineville.



Dr. Hadden works at Northwest Brain & Spine in Bend, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.