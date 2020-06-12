Overview

Dr. Anthony Gunn, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Independence, MO. They completed their residency with University Of Missouri School Of Medicine Kc



Dr. Gunn works at Encompass Medical Group in Independence, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.