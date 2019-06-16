See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Merritt Island, FL
Dr. Anthony Guarino, MD

Pain Management
3.5 (32)
Overview

Dr. Anthony Guarino, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Merritt Island, FL. They graduated from University Of Maryland and is affiliated with Parrish Medical Center.

Dr. Guarino works at Physician Partners of America in Merritt Island, FL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Physician Partners of America: 450 East Merritt Island Causeway
    450 E Merritt Island Cswy # 200, Merritt Island, FL 32952 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 351-3371
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Parrish Medical Center
    • Aetna
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Jun 16, 2019
    Dr. Guarino is a wonderful pain doctor. Sadly after having him for almost 15 (13 to be exact), he has moved his practice to Florida. I will admit when I first met Dr. Guarino, I felt a little intimidated and unsure if he was going to help me. Yet, after getting to know him and building a trustworthy relationship, as a patient I am grateful for his help. He's strict, but does cares about your overall well-being. Patients with intractable chronic pain struggle a lot. He cares about how you're managing to cope. His team of nurses are also wonderful!! To the above comments about the cost of high drug tests, this fee was not under the office control, it's under our health insurances and with such high deductible, that's the reason the tests were so expensive. However, when it comes to the choice of being able to somewhat live and have professional pain control, I pay it off monthly after calling the billing department office.
    St. Louis — Jun 16, 2019
    About Dr. Anthony Guarino, MD

    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    Internship
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Guarino has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Guarino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Guarino works at Physician Partners of America in Merritt Island, FL. View the full address on Dr. Guarino’s profile.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Guarino. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guarino.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guarino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guarino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

