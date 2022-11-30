See All General Surgeons in South Miami, FL
Dr. Anthony Gonzalez, MD

General Surgery
5 (334)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Dr. Anthony Gonzalez, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine|University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, Miami, Fla. and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, South Miami Hospital, Miami Cancer Institute and West Kendall Baptist Hospital.

Dr. Gonzalez works at Miami Neuroscience Institute in South Miami, FL with other offices in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Incisional Hernia, Gallstones and Umbilical Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

    Baptist Health Medical Group
    Baptist Health Medical Group
6200 Sunset Dr Ste 502, South Miami, FL 33143
    Baptist Health Medical Group
    Baptist Health Medical Group
8950 N Kendall Dr Ste 601W, Miami, FL 33176

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Hospital Of Miami
  • South Miami Hospital
  • Miami Cancer Institute
  • West Kendall Baptist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Incisional Hernia
Gallstones
Umbilical Hernia
Incisional Hernia
Gallstones
Umbilical Hernia

Incisional Hernia
Gallstones
Umbilical Hernia
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Inguinal Hernia
Obesity
Intestinal Obstruction
Abdominal Pain
Appendicitis
Colorectal Cancer
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Hemorrhoids
Hiatal Hernia
Ileus
Intestinal Abscess
Lipomas
Partial Lung Collapse
Pelvic Abscess
Port Placements or Replacements
Secondary Malignancies
Ventral Hernia
Abdominal Disorders
Abscess
Adrenal Gland Cancer
Anal Fistula
Anal or Rectal Pain
Anorectal Abscess
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Benign Tumor
Biliary Atresia
Biliary Drainage
Burn Injuries
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Carcinoma in Situ
Cholangiocarcinoma
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Constipation
Crohn's Disease
Diabetes
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Gallbladder Cancer
Gallbladder Diseases
Gastric Ulcer
Gastroenterology Procedures
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Hernia
Hidradenitis
Hyperparathyroidism
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Ischemic Colitis
Laparoscopic Removal of Stones from Biliary Tract With Robotic Assistance
Liver Cancer
Liver Diseases and Disorders
Lobular Carconima
Lymphangioma
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS)
Mesenteric Lymphadenitis
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Non-Invasive Mechanical Ventilation With Robotic Assistance
Osteosarcoma
Pancreatic Cancer
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant
Pediatric Obesity
Peptic Ulcer
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis
Pleural Effusion
Pyloric Stenosis
Rib Fracture
Rigid Proctosigmoidoscopy With Robotic Assistance
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Skin Grafts
Small Intestine Cancer
Soft Tissue Sarcoma
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach Cancer
Stomach Diseases
Thrombosis
Thyroid Nodule
Ulcer
Ulcerative Colitis
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines

Ratings & Reviews
4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 334 ratings
Patient Ratings (334)
5 Star
(322)
4 Star
(8)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Nov 30, 2022
Doctor Gonzalez listened, examined, and immediately knew exactly what was needed. He made me feel very welcome and very comfortable with the procedure. Staff are extremely professional and set the surgery in a matter of days. The follow up after the procedure was also excellent, which is very hard to find nowadays. Dr. Gonzalez came recommended by one of the top neurologist in the USA and that means a lot.
Kanvar Puri — Nov 30, 2022
About Dr. Anthony Gonzalez, MD

  • General Surgery
  • 28 years of experience
  • English, Creole and Spanish
  • 1073588919
Education & Certifications

  University of Miami/Jackson Memorial Hospital, Miami, Fla.
  University Miami/jackson Mem Hospital
  University of Miami / School of Medicine|University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, Miami, Fla.
  General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Anthony Gonzalez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gonzalez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Gonzalez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Gonzalez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Gonzalez has seen patients for Incisional Hernia, Gallstones and Umbilical Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gonzalez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

334 patients have reviewed Dr. Gonzalez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gonzalez.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gonzalez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gonzalez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

