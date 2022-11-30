Overview

Dr. Anthony Gonzalez, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine|University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, Miami, Fla. and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, South Miami Hospital, Miami Cancer Institute and West Kendall Baptist Hospital.



Dr. Gonzalez works at Miami Neuroscience Institute in South Miami, FL with other offices in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Incisional Hernia, Gallstones and Umbilical Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

