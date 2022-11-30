Dr. Anthony Gonzalez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gonzalez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Gonzalez, MD
Overview
Dr. Anthony Gonzalez, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in South Miami, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine|University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, Miami, Fla. and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami, South Miami Hospital, Miami Cancer Institute and West Kendall Baptist Hospital.
Dr. Gonzalez works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Baptist Health Medical Group6200 Sunset Dr Ste 502, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions
-
2
Baptist Health Medical Group8950 N Kendall Dr Ste 601W, Miami, FL 33176 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- South Miami Hospital
- Miami Cancer Institute
- West Kendall Baptist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gonzalez?
Doctor Gonzalez listened, examined, and immediately knew exactly what was needed. He made me feel very welcome and very comfortable with the procedure. Staff are extremely professional and set the surgery in a matter of days. The follow up after the procedure was also excellent, which is very hard to find nowadays. Dr. Gonzalez came recommended by one of the top neurologist in the USA and that means a lot.
About Dr. Anthony Gonzalez, MD
- General Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English, Creole and Spanish
- 1073588919
Education & Certifications
- University of Miami/Jackson Memorial Hospital, Miami, Fla.
- University Miami/jackson Mem Hospital
- University of Miami / School of Medicine|University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, Miami, Fla.
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gonzalez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Gonzalez using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Gonzalez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gonzalez works at
Dr. Gonzalez has seen patients for Incisional Hernia, Gallstones and Umbilical Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gonzalez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gonzalez speaks Creole and Spanish.
334 patients have reviewed Dr. Gonzalez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gonzalez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gonzalez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gonzalez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.