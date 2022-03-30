Dr. Anthony Giordano, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Giordano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Giordano, DPM
Overview
Dr. Anthony Giordano, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Shelby Township, MI. They specialize in Podiatry, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Temple University College of Podiatric Medicine - Philadelphia, PA and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital.
Locations
Shelby Foot & Ankle Pllc50505 Schoenherr Rd Ste 230, Shelby Township, MI 48315 Directions (586) 484-7894
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
For the first time in my adult life, I no longer have pain in my foot… thanks to Dr Giordano. He fixed what another doctor messed up. The office staff is on top of their game. Typical less than a 3 min wait for appt’s. Dr G has an excellent bedside manner & explains everything thoroughly. No complaints. Highly recommend
About Dr. Anthony Giordano, DPM
- Podiatry
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1023062650
Education & Certifications
- Oakwood Healthcare Systems-Michigan
- Roger Williams Hospital, Podiatric Surgery
- Temple University College of Podiatric Medicine - Philadelphia, PA
- King's College Wilkes-Barre, Pa
