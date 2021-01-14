Overview

Dr. Anthony Gerbino, MD is a Pulmonologist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Virginia Mason Medical Center.



Dr. Gerbino works at Virginia Mason Medical Center in Seattle, WA with other offices in Lynnwood, WA. They frequently treat conditions like COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease), Asthma and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

