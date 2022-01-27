Dr. Anthony Geraci, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Geraci is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Geraci, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anthony Geraci, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Geraci works at
Locations
Northwell Health Physician Partners Neuroscience Institute at Great Neck611 Northern Blvd Ste 150, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 325-7000
Ward Carpenter MD PC350 Broadway Rm 205, New York, NY 10013 Directions (212) 227-2368
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent Dr. Would not give up until he found my diagnosis. An expert at his craft, and i was treated extremely well
About Dr. Anthony Geraci, MD
- Neurology
- 27 years of experience
- English, French
- 1871511238
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai School Med
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Geraci has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Geraci accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Geraci has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Geraci works at
Dr. Geraci has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Myasthenia Gravis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Geraci on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Geraci speaks French.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Geraci. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Geraci.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Geraci, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Geraci appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.