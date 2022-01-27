Overview

Dr. Anthony Geraci, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Geraci works at Northwell Health Neurosurgery in Great Neck, NY with other offices in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Myasthenia Gravis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.