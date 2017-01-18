Dr. Gentile Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anthony Gentile Jr, MD
Dr. Anthony Gentile Jr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Wexford, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Jefferson Hospital.
Gateway Rehabilitation Center-north Hills105 Bradford Rd Ste 100, Wexford, PA 15090 Directions (724) 776-4844
Milestones Wellness Centers182 S Main St, Washington, PA 15301 Directions (724) 906-4848
- Jefferson Hospital
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr Gentile takes exceptional care of me. My sister, 90 year old Mother and I all feel like we are in the best hands when seeing him. My PCP was even impressed knowing he reviews all of my bloodwork annually and prescribes even non gyne care or me. I never feel embarrassed or uneasy is any way with him or his staff. I would recommend him to anyone!!!
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 54 years of experience
- English
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Gentile Jr accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gentile Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Gentile Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gentile Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gentile Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gentile Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.