Dr. Anthony Gentile, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gentile is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Gentile, MD
Overview
Dr. Anthony Gentile, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dyer, IN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Far Eastern University--Nicanor Reyes Medical Foundation and is affiliated with Community Hospital.
Dr. Gentile works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Marcotte Medical Group15900 W 101st Ave, Dyer, IN 46311 Directions (219) 865-9160Friday10:00am - 12:00pm
-
2
Gentile Healthcare PC1001 Main St Fl 2E, Dyer, IN 46311 Directions (219) 836-5512
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gentile?
I recently relocated from Mississippi and was in search of an OBGYN. I am so delighted to have found such an caring and knowledgeable doctor.
About Dr. Anthony Gentile, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1245323856
Education & Certifications
- Danbury Hospital
- Saint Vincent Hospital
- Far Eastern University--Nicanor Reyes Medical Foundation
- University Of Bridgeport
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gentile has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gentile accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gentile has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gentile works at
Dr. Gentile has seen patients for Cervicitis and Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gentile on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gentile speaks Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Gentile. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gentile.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gentile, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gentile appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.