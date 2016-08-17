See All Dermatologists in Lancaster, PA
Dr. Anthony Gaspari, MD

Dermatology
3 (6)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Anthony Gaspari, MD is a Dermatologist in Lancaster, PA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College and is affiliated with Lancaster General Hospital.

Dr. Gaspari works at Dermatology Physicians Inc in Lancaster, PA with other offices in Rehoboth Beach, DE, Columbia, PA and Baltimore, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Acne and Itchy Skin along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Dermatology Physicians Inc
    2106 Harrisburg Pike Ste 314, Lancaster, PA 17601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (717) 544-3575
    Beebe Physician Network Dba Beebe Dermatology
    18947 John J Williams Hwy Unit 201, Rehoboth Beach, DE 19971 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (302) 645-4801
    Dermatology Physicians Inc
    259 N 6th St, Columbia, PA 17512 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (717) 684-0507
    University of Maryland Dermatologists
    419 W Redwood St Ste 240, Baltimore, MD 21201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (410) 328-5766

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lancaster General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chickenpox Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Erythema Multiforme Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Henoch–Schönlein Purpura (HSP) Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Puncture Aspiration Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Stevens-Johnson Syndrome Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Geisinger Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 17, 2016
    I have seen dr gaspari several times ... I highly recommend him !
    Stacey in Lancaster pa — Aug 17, 2016
    Photo: Dr. Anthony Gaspari, MD
    About Dr. Anthony Gaspari, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 41 years of experience
    • English
    • 1881635522
    Education & Certifications

    • Natl Inst Hlth
    • Emory University School of Medicine
    • Geisinger Medical Center
    • Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College
    • Dermatology and Diagnostic Laboratory & Dermatological Immunology
