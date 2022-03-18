Overview

Dr. Anthony Galan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Laredo, TX. They completed their fellowship with Graduate Hospital



Dr. Galan works at Gastroenterology Center Laredo in Laredo, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Hemorrhoids and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.