Obstetrics & Gynecology
5 (21)
Accepting new patients
9 years of experience
Dr. Anthony Gaddi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 9 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY and is affiliated with Tucson Medical Center.

Dr. Gaddi works at Genesis OB/GYN in Tucson, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Harmony OB/GYN
    6565 E Carondelet Dr Ste 300, Tucson, AZ 85710 (520) 323-0333
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Tucson Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

STD Screening
Trichomoniasis Screening
Gynecologic Cancer Screening
Bacteriuria Screening
Breast Cancer Screening
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Dipstick Urinalysis
Fetal Cardiac Screening
Fetal Ultrasound
First Trimester Screening
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
Gonorrhea Screening
Hepatitis B Virus Screening
Herpes Simplex Screening
HIV Screening
Infertility Evaluation
Mammography
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
Newborn Metabolic Screening
Nuchal Translucency Screening
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Phenylketonuria Screening
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test
Pregnancy Test
Rh Incompatibility Screening
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
Syphilis Screening
Urine Pregnancy Test
Vaginosis Screening
Adenomyosis
Amniocentesis
Atrophic Vaginitis
C-Section
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Colporrhaphy
Endometriosis
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring
Gestational Diabetes
High Risk Pregnancy
Hypertension
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Nausea
Ovarian Cysts
Preeclampsia
Uterine Fibroids
Uterine Prolapse
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC
Vaginal Prolapse
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (20)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 21, 2022
    Dr. Gaddi was kind and well experienced in the issues that I was experiencing. He did a very good job explaining the testing, procedures and his findings as well as the diagnosis and treatment. I would highly recommend anyone with urological issues to seek out Dr. Gaddi as you will not be disappointed in his thoroughness and kind nature.
    Suzanne M Carlstedt — Apr 21, 2022
    About Dr. Anthony Gaddi, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 9 years of experience
    • English, French and Spanish
    • 1942449558
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anthony Gaddi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gaddi is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Gaddi has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gaddi accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Gaddi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Gaddi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gaddi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gaddi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gaddi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

