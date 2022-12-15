Overview

Dr. Anthony Furey, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.



Dr. Furey works at Cardiology Physicians PA in Newark, DE with other offices in Wilmington, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.