Dr. Furey has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anthony Furey, DO
Overview
Dr. Anthony Furey, DO is a Cardiology Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.
Dr. Furey works at
Locations
Cardiology Physicians PA1 Centurian Dr Ste 200, Newark, DE 19713 Directions (302) 366-8600
- 2 1401 Foulk Rd Ste 201, Wilmington, DE 19803 Directions (302) 478-5055
Christiana Care Health Services Inc501 W 14th St, Wilmington, DE 19801 Directions (302) 366-8600
Hospital Affiliations
- Christiana Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Furey is amazing!! Great bed side manner. I was very nervous about having a cardio conversion. He explained everything to me and my partner, and successfully my heart is back in rhythm without any complications!!
About Dr. Anthony Furey, DO
- Cardiology
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Furey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
