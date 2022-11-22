Overview

Dr. Anthony Frogameni, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from MC Ohio, Toledo and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center, ProMedica Flower Hospital and ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Frogameni works at ProMedica Physicians Toledo Orthopedic and Spine Surgeons in Toledo, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Joint Drainage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.