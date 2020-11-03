Dr. Frey has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anthony Frey, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anthony Frey, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Salisbury, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Atlantic General Hospital, Beebe Medical Center, TidalHealth Nanticoke and Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional.
Dr. Frey works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
The Atlantic Cardiology Associates1205 Pemberton Dr Ste 105, Salisbury, MD 21801 Directions (410) 341-0300
Hospital Affiliations
- Atlantic General Hospital
- Beebe Medical Center
- TidalHealth Nanticoke
- Tidalhealth Peninsula Regional
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Frey?
I saw Dr. Frey because at my physical with my PCP shown my heart rate in the 50s and abnormal heart beat. I was filled with so much anxiety over what was thought to have been found. I went in for my appointment and received an EKG to compare to my PCPs EKG and his was much better. He assured me that my heart rate was normal for resting and asleep that my EKG did not show any problems for concern to him. I was told to resume regular activity and come back if I have any changes or concerns. Meeting with him has helped my anxiety tremendously knowing there is nothing wrong with my heart or pulse. I recommend him if you want patience, honesty, and support.
About Dr. Anthony Frey, MD
- Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1174565386
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Frey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Frey works at
Dr. Frey has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, Sinus Tachycardia and Hypotension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Frey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Frey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.