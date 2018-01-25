Overview

Dr. Anthony Freundel, MD is a Pulmonologist in Williamsville, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Pulmonary Disease. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center, Mercy Hospital Of Buffalo, MVHS St. Luke's Campus and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.



Dr. Freundel works at Pulmonary Group Of Western New York in Williamsville, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Pulmonary Embolism and Pneumonia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.