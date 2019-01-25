Overview

Dr. Anthony Florschutz, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Palacky U Hosp and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Florschutz works at Orlando Health Pulmonology & Sleep Medicine Group in Orlando, FL with other offices in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) and Hip Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.