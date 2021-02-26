See All Hand Surgeons in Commack, NY
Dr. Anthony Finuoli, DO

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4 (50)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Anthony Finuoli, DO is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Commack, NY. They completed their fellowship with Beth Israel Med Ctr Albert Einstein Sch Med

Dr. Finuoli works at Branch Orthopedics in Commack, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Trigger Finger along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Robert M. Lazar MD PC
    1092 Jericho Tpke, Commack, NY 11725 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (631) 360-6370

  • St. Catherine of Siena Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Trigger Finger
Osteoarthritis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Trigger Finger

    Ratings & Reviews
    Feb 26, 2021
    First time going to Anthony Fonuoli so far his a wonderful Doctor he listens to your concerns ?? Quick going in to see him! I will be going back a few more visits and I will give and update on his service Thank you for seeing me
    Amelia M — Feb 26, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Anthony Finuoli, DO
    About Dr. Anthony Finuoli, DO

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian
    NPI Number
    • 1184676215
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Beth Israel Med Ctr Albert Einstein Sch Med
    Board Certifications
    • Hand Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anthony Finuoli, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Finuoli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Finuoli has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Finuoli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Finuoli works at Branch Orthopedics in Commack, NY. View the full address on Dr. Finuoli’s profile.

    Dr. Finuoli has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Trigger Finger, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Finuoli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    50 patients have reviewed Dr. Finuoli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Finuoli.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Finuoli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Finuoli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

