Dr. Anthony Festa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Festa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Festa, MD
Overview
Dr. Anthony Festa, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Robert Wood Johnson Med Sch and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.
Dr. Festa works at
Locations
-
1
Academy Orthopaedic Group LLC504 Valley Rd Ste 201, Wayne, NJ 07470 Directions (973) 446-7500
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph's University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Locals (any local)
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Festa?
He’s been my orthopedic doctor for years sent my brother and niece to him. Efficient practice and he’s straight arrow with a cool friendly vibe. He spends time answers my questions.So far no surgeries…but.. highly recommended
About Dr. Anthony Festa, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1154455947
Education & Certifications
- San Diego Sports Med Arthroscopy
- Tufts U Affiliated Hosps
- Tufts Medical Center (Massachusetts)
- Robert Wood Johnson Med Sch
- BOSTON COLLEGE
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Festa has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Festa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Festa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Festa works at
Dr. Festa has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Festa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
108 patients have reviewed Dr. Festa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Festa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Festa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Festa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.