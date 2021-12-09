Overview

Dr. Anthony Festa, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wayne, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Robert Wood Johnson Med Sch and is affiliated with Saint Joseph's University Medical Center.



Dr. Festa works at Academy Orthopaedic Group LLC in Wayne, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.