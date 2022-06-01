Overview

Dr. Anthony Ferguson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension SE Wisconsin Hospital - St. Joseph Campus.



Dr. Ferguson works at Wisconsin Bone & Joint S C in Milwaukee, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains, Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.