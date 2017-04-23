Overview

Dr. Anthony Felice, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Fairfax, VA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 2022 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from State University of New York and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital, Inova Loudoun Hospital and Reston Hospital Center.



Dr. Felice works at Inova Schar Cancer Institute Fair Oaks in Fairfax, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia and Venous Embolism and Thrombosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.