Overview

Dr. Anthony Farina Jr, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Coventry, RI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from BROWN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Our Lady Of Fatima Hospital.



Dr. Farina Jr works at NEW ENGLAND MEDICAL CENTER in Coventry, RI with other offices in North Providence, RI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.