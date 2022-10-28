Overview

Dr. Anthony Fama, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Franciscan Health Indianapolis.



Dr. Fama works at Otolaryngology Associates LLC in Indianapolis, IN with other offices in Danbury, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Nosebleed and Tonsillitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.