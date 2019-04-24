Dr. Anthony Estrera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Estrera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Estrera, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anthony Estrera, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.
Dr. Estrera works at
Locations
UT Physicians Cardiothoracic & Vascular Surgery - Texas Medical Center6400 Fannin St Ste 2850, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 486-5100
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Estrera replaced my aorta due to an aortic aneurism. Everyone around him clearly respected him as do I. He was patient in answering the plethora of questions I had and I really liked his bedside manner. I hope I never need to be treated by anyone again, but if I did, I would definitely seek him again
About Dr. Anthony Estrera, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1811915457
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Med
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Estrera has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Estrera accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Estrera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Estrera works at
Dr. Estrera has seen patients for Aortic Dissection, Ileus and Pericardial Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Estrera on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Estrera. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Estrera.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Estrera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Estrera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.