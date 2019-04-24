Overview

Dr. Anthony Estrera, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Estrera works at Hue-Teh Shih, MD in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Aortic Dissection, Ileus and Pericardial Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.