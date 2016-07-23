See All Pulmonary Doctors / Pulmonologists in Chicago, IL
Dr. Anthony Esposito, MD

Pulmonary Disease
5 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Anthony Esposito, MD is a Pulmonologist in Chicago, IL. 

Dr. Esposito works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL with other offices in Winfield, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

  1. 1
    Northwestern Medical Group
    675 N Saint Clair St Ste 18-250, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 695-1800
  2. 2
    Northwestern Medicine Regional Medical Group
    25 N Winfield Rd Ste 204, Winfield, IL 60190 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 232-0202
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 23, 2016
    Very professional and knowledgale
    Marian Wilson in Blaine, WA — Jul 23, 2016
    About Dr. Anthony Esposito, MD

    Specialties
    • Pulmonary Disease
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1770900185
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Critical Care Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anthony Esposito, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Esposito is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Esposito has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Esposito has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Esposito. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Esposito.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Esposito, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Esposito appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

