Dr. Ogedegbe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anthony Emmanuel Ogedegbe, MD
Overview
Dr. Anthony Emmanuel Ogedegbe, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Locations
Anthony Ogedegbe M D525 E 68th St # 130, New York, NY 10065 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
A couple of years ago, I was the Health Care Proxy for a very ill family member who had a complex set of serious medical issues. Dr. Ogedegbe was beyond wonderful, carefully explaining each issue and how they intersected. I was able to text him questions and he was always prompt in responding. He took the terror of a terrible circumstance and replaced it with a positive, proactive approach. I wouldn't hesitate to wholeheartedly recommend Dr Ogedegbe.
About Dr. Anthony Emmanuel Ogedegbe, MD
- Infectious Disease Medicine
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1790826733
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
- Infectious Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ogedegbe accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ogedegbe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Ogedegbe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ogedegbe.
