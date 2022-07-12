Overview

Dr. Anthony Eidelman, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Canandaigua, NY. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with F.F. Thompson Hospital and Strong Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Eidelman works at FF THompson Hospital in Canandaigua, NY with other offices in Rochester, NY, Clifton Springs, NY and Olathe, KS. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.