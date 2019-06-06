Dr. Anthony Economou, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Economou is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Economou, DO
Dr. Anthony Economou, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center, Oklahoma State University Medical Center and Saint Francis Hospital.
Tulsa Glaucoma Specialists7171 S Yale Ave Ste 104, Tulsa, OK 74136 Directions (918) 492-1722Monday7:45am - 4:45pmTuesday7:45am - 4:45pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:45am - 4:45pmFriday7:45am - 3:00pm
- Ascension St. John Medical Center
- Oklahoma State University Medical Center
- Saint Francis Hospital
Good Lord I’ve no words to thank you for saving mommas vision. Grateful for your knowledge, skill, wonderful staff and your medical director taking time to drive to their home to drop off medication. You are amazing.
- Ophthalmology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1013910090
- Albany Medical Center
- Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF TULSA
- Ophthalmology and Ophthalmology-Anterior Segment
Dr. Economou has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Economou accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Economou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Economou has seen patients for Corneal Diseases, Dry Eyes and Tear Duct Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Economou on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Economou speaks Greek.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Economou. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Economou.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Economou, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Economou appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.