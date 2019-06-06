See All Ophthalmologists in Tulsa, OK
Dr. Anthony Economou, DO

Ophthalmology
4 (32)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Anthony Economou, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center, Oklahoma State University Medical Center and Saint Francis Hospital.

Dr. Economou works at Tulsa Glaucoma Specialists in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Corneal Diseases, Dry Eyes and Tear Duct Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tulsa Glaucoma Specialists
    7171 S Yale Ave Ste 104, Tulsa, OK 74136 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (918) 492-1722
    Monday
    7:45am - 4:45pm
    Tuesday
    7:45am - 4:45pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    7:45am - 4:45pm
    Friday
    7:45am - 3:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension St. John Medical Center
  • Oklahoma State University Medical Center
  • Saint Francis Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Corneal Diseases
Dry Eyes
Tear Duct Disorders
Corneal Diseases
Dry Eyes
Tear Duct Disorders

Treatment frequency



Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dilation of Outflow Canal Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma - Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Glaucoma 1, Open Angle, B Chevron Icon
Glaucoma 1, Open Angle, C Chevron Icon
Glaucoma 1, Open Angle, D Chevron Icon
Glaucoma 1, Open Angle, E Chevron Icon
Glaucoma 1, Open Angle, F Chevron Icon
Glaucoma 1, Open Angle, G Chevron Icon
Glaucoma 1, Open Angle, I Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Care Network
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • Thrivent Financial
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Jun 06, 2019
    Good Lord I’ve no words to thank you for saving mommas vision. Grateful for your knowledge, skill, wonderful staff and your medical director taking time to drive to their home to drop off medication. You are amazing.
    Laura (Donald & Vickie’s daughter) in Dallas , TX — Jun 06, 2019
    About Dr. Anthony Economou, DO

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Greek
    Languages Spoken
    • 1013910090
    Education & Certifications

    • Albany Medical Center
    • Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine
    • UNIVERSITY OF TULSA
    • Ophthalmology and Ophthalmology-Anterior Segment
