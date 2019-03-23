Dr. Anthony Eaton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eaton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Internal Medicine Doctors
- MA
- Methuen
- Dr. Anthony Eaton, MD
Dr. Anthony Eaton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anthony Eaton, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Methuen, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Holy Family Hospital – Methuen.
Dr. Eaton works at
Locations
-
1
Eaton Medical Associates87 JACKSON ST, Methuen, MA 01844 Directions (978) 208-4756
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Holy Family Hospital – Methuen
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Lymphoma Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Abnormal Thyroid
- View other providers who treat Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Anal or Rectal Pain
- View other providers who treat Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
- View other providers who treat Ankle Sprains and Strains
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Elbow
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Ataxia
- View other providers who treat Balanitis
- View other providers who treat Balanoposthitis
- View other providers who treat Bleeding Disorders
- View other providers who treat Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
- View other providers who treat Boil
- View other providers who treat Bone Marrow Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Breast Pain
- View other providers who treat Bursitis
- View other providers who treat Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Cellulitis
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Dehydration
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Counseling
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 1
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Dysphagia
- View other providers who treat Ear Ache
- View other providers who treat Earwax Buildup
- View other providers who treat Electrocardiogram (EKG)
- View other providers who treat Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
- View other providers who treat Erythropoietin Test
- View other providers who treat Fever
- View other providers who treat Fibromyalgia
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Ganglion Cyst
- View other providers who treat Gas-Bloat Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Gastritis
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Gout
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Hernia
- View other providers who treat Herpes Simplex Infection
- View other providers who treat Hyperkalemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic)
- View other providers who treat Knee Sprain
- View other providers who treat Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Lung Cancer
- View other providers who treat Lymphoma, Large-Cell
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Muscle Weakness
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Knee
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Spine
- View other providers who treat Osteopenia
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Otitis Media
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Painful Urination (Dysuria)
- View other providers who treat Pap Smear
- View other providers who treat Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
- View other providers who treat Peptic Ulcer
- View other providers who treat Perimenopause
- View other providers who treat Pneumonia
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Polyuria
- View other providers who treat Prostate Cancer
- View other providers who treat Proteinuria
- View other providers who treat Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Rash
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Sinusitis
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
- View other providers who treat Symptomatic Menopause
- View other providers who treat Thrombocytosis
- View other providers who treat Tobacco Use Disorder
- View other providers who treat Urinary Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Viral Hepatitis
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B12 Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Wellness Examination
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Eaton?
I have been a patient of Dr Eaton for 8 to 10 years. He is a wonderful guy and doctor. There is nothing you cannot talk to him about and he will work hard to help with any and all issues you may have and he always includes you in discussing various treatments/tests you may require. He is also very quick to refer you to a specialist if he feels it would be best for you. Dr Eaton has a heart of gold.
About Dr. Anthony Eaton, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1831193101
Education & Certifications
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eaton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eaton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eaton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eaton works at
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Eaton. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eaton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eaton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eaton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.