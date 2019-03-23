Overview

Dr. Anthony Eaton, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Methuen, MA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Holy Family Hospital – Methuen.



Dr. Eaton works at Eaton Medical Associates in Methuen, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.