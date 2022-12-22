Dr. Anthony Duk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Duk, MD
Dr. Anthony Duk, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Redlands, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Kaiser Permanente Moreno Valley Medical Center.
Inland Psychiatric Medical Grp1809 W REDLANDS BLVD, Redlands, CA 92373 Directions (909) 335-3026Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 12:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Inland Psychiatric Medical Group Inc12555 Central Ave Ste C, Chino, CA 91710 Directions (909) 902-1082
Chino11800 Central Ave Ste 223, Chino, CA 91710 Directions (909) 902-1082
Hemet1001 E Latham Ave, Hemet, CA 92543 Directions (909) 652-8107
- Kaiser Permanente Moreno Valley Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
I have been seeing Dr. Duk for several years and his constant positive reinforcement has helped me very much over this time. He asks his patients to take more responsibility over their lives and to make daily steps to improve their mental and emotional well being. Because of this encouragement, I was gradually able to get over my depression and take on new challenges. His appointments are very short but he takes careful notes and doesn’t waste your time.
- Psychiatry
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Loma Linda University Med Center
- Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
Dr. Duk has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Duk accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Duk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Duk works at
Dr. Duk speaks Spanish.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Duk. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duk.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Duk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Duk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.