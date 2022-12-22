See All Psychiatrists in Redlands, CA
Dr. Anthony Duk, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Anthony Duk, MD

Psychiatry
4 (43)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Anthony Duk, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Redlands, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Kaiser Permanente Moreno Valley Medical Center.

Dr. Duk works at Inland Psychiatric Medical Group in Redlands, CA with other offices in Chino, CA and Hemet, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Psychiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Mamdouh Hanna
Dr. Mamdouh Hanna
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Inland Psychiatric Medical Grp
    1809 W REDLANDS BLVD, Redlands, CA 92373 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 335-3026
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Inland Psychiatric Medical Group Inc
    12555 Central Ave Ste C, Chino, CA 91710 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 902-1082
  3. 3
    Chino
    11800 Central Ave Ste 223, Chino, CA 91710 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 902-1082
  4. 4
    Hemet
    1001 E Latham Ave, Hemet, CA 92543 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 652-8107

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kaiser Permanente Moreno Valley Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychiatric Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Combination Drug Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Duk?

    Dec 22, 2022
    I have been seeing Dr. Duk for several years and his constant positive reinforcement has helped me very much over this time. He asks his patients to take more responsibility over their lives and to make daily steps to improve their mental and emotional well being. Because of this encouragement, I was gradually able to get over my depression and take on new challenges. His appointments are very short but he takes careful notes and doesn’t waste your time.
    W.S. — Dec 22, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Anthony Duk, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Anthony Duk, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Duk to family and friends

    Dr. Duk's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Duk

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Anthony Duk, MD.

    About Dr. Anthony Duk, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1154439131
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Loma Linda University Med Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anthony Duk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Duk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Duk has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Duk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    43 patients have reviewed Dr. Duk. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Duk.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Duk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Duk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Anthony Duk, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.