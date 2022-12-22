Overview

Dr. Anthony Duk, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Redlands, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Kaiser Permanente Moreno Valley Medical Center.



Dr. Duk works at Inland Psychiatric Medical Group in Redlands, CA with other offices in Chino, CA and Hemet, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.