Overview

Dr. Anthony Dragovich, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Salem, VA. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine|Saint Louis University School of Medicine|St Louis Univ Sch Of Med|St Louis Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Lewisgale Hospital Montgomery and Lewisgale Medical Center.



Dr. Dragovich works at Blue Ridge Pain Management Associates in Salem, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.