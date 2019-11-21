Dr. Anthony Douglas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Douglas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Anthony Douglas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Anthony Douglas, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Maitland, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 670 N Orlando Ave, Maitland, FL 32751 Directions (866) 390-7839
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Douglas?
I have been a patient of Dr Douglas for over 10 years. He has always been patient, kind, and willing to listen. I was going through a health scare recently and he took the time to talk to me and calm my fears. I’ve told him he is stuck with me until one of us moves or retires!
About Dr. Anthony Douglas, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1639122831
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Pa Hlth System, Internal Medicine
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- Drexel University College of Medicine
- University of Central Florida
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Douglas has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Douglas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Douglas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
79 patients have reviewed Dr. Douglas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Douglas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Douglas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Douglas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.